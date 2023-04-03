Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya responds to Mallikarjun Kharge on medicine price 'hike'

Mandaviya said that the government had revised the list and prices of essential medicines in November 2022 and the NPPA had already notified the updated prices of 651 out of 870 medicines.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on April 3 responded to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's comments over the rise in prices of medicines, and said pharma companies are allowed to increase or decrease the prices of medicines every year according to the WPI.

On Sunday, Kharge tweeted about the hike in prices and wrote that PM has taken "supari (contract)" to "pickpockets" of the people.

He said, in a Tweet, "Regarding the cost of medicines, I would like to humbly tell some facts about the information you have given through tweet. According to the provision of DPCO, 2013 made in the UPA government, every year the pharma company increases or decreases the prices of medicines according to the WPI."

Mandaviya said that the government had revised the list and prices of essential medicines in November 2022 and the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) had already notified the updated prices of 651 out of 870 medicines. "But in November 2022, the government revised the list and prices of essential medicines. Under DPCO, 2013, the work of revising the applicable ceiling price of such notified drugs has been initiated by NPPA. So far, new ceiling prices of 651 out of 870 essential medicines have been notified."

Mandaviya further said that the capping was the reason due to which the ceiling price of medicines decreased by an average of 16.62 per cent and said that as a result of this, consumers will save an estimated amount of Rs 3,500 crore annually.

He said the companies can increase the prices of medicines with effect from April 1, 2023, to the extent of 12.12% of the valid ceiling price of 651 essential medicines linked to WPI.

"Even if the company were to increase the price in full, an average reduction of 6.73% is estimated. And, I would also like to tell that the Janaushadhi campaign being run under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a big intervention on the supply side, which has created a high competition in the market. Due to this, the pharma companies do not increase the full price in spite of the limit which is allowed to increase the price under the annual WPI. NPPA has also given information in this regard, I would like to keep that also in your mind," the Health Minister tweeted.