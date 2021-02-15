MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Health infrastructure improved considerably in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Inaugurating a ''mother and child'' hub at Chittaranjan Seva Sadan hospital here, she said hospitals across the state have been upgraded to international standards.

PTI
February 15, 2021 / 12:46 PM IST
Dhubri: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress President Mamata Banerjee speaks during an election rally ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls in Dhubri, Friday, April 5, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI4_5_2019_000057B)

Dhubri: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress President Mamata Banerjee speaks during an election rally ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls in Dhubri, Friday, April 5, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI4_5_2019_000057B)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the health infrastructure in the state has improved considerably over the last few years.

Inaugurating a ''mother and child'' hub at Chittaranjan Seva Sadan hospital here, she said hospitals across the state have been upgraded to international standards.

"Bengal is number one in health sector in the country. The government has also developed related infrastructure required. West Bengal has also done great work in dealing with the Covid crisis", she said.

Banerjee said West Bengal is the only state to provide free ration, free health care and free education to its people. The Swasthya Sathi card has been given to 10 crore people in the state, she added.

The chief minister also said the number of mother and child hubs now stands at 17 in the state, while 43 multi- speciality hospitals are functioning at the moment.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Politics
first published: Feb 15, 2021 12:46 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.