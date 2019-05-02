App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 11:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

Health, education ignored in country's 'oldest democracy', say voters in Bihar's Vaishali

The main battle is between RJD's Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and LJP candidate Bina Devi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Voters in the country's "oldest democracy" of Vaishali feel that political leaders have no interest in developing the infrastructure for health, education and industry in the constituency. The main battle is between RJD's Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and LJP candidate Bina Devi.

In the 2014 general election, LJP's Rama Kishore Singh had won the seat, defeating Raghuvansh Prasad Singh.

There is a large number of Yadav and Rajput voters in this constituency.

The people of Vaishali are questioning the dedication of both the ruling party and the opposition towards solving the issues faced by the residents.

related news

Students of a government school in Vaishali's Basaitha village are aware that the elections are underway but they do not know what democracy means.

When asked if there has been any development in the area, Saraiya, a student of a government school here, says, "They have constructed roads and there is uninterrupted power supply."

Ramashray Sharma, a retired teacher in Kamalpura village, says Vaishali, which turned sacred by the visits of Lord Buddha and Mahavira, is now not even a fraction of its past glory.

Academician Jiyan Rai says this time, many scholars are in fray from the Begusarai seat but Vaishali has been ignored.

Manoj Paswan, a resident of Jaitpur, says no prominent political leader comes here even for campaigning.

The Licchavis had laid foundation of this ancient city on the banks of Ganga river which is now known as Vaishali.

An official of the Archaeological Survey of India said excavations in Vaishali revealed that there were habitations in the area with civic amenities. The complex houses a stupa made of bricks and an Ashokan pillar.

Remnants of King Vishal's forts were also found at the site, he said.
First Published on May 2, 2019 11:05 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers: Endgame takes box office by storm, enters the prestigious 20 ...

Dwayne Johnson will face obstacles in his acting career ahead, predict ...

Coolie No. 1: Varun Dhawan announces the release date of his next

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a kiss; J Sisters cheer for the J ...

Bharat Chashni song: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif present the love ant ...

Raghava Lawrence has a meet and greet session with his guru Superstar ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Akshay Kumar ignores a reporter when asked w ...

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao beat the heat with sugarcane juice, see pic

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: A quick guide on how to register, where to w ...

Florida Lawmakers Approve Bill Allowing Teachers to be Armed

India's Manufacturing Sector Growth Slows in April Amid Election Uncer ...

CBSE Result 2019: Central Board 10th, 12th Results Expected on This Da ...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Trolled for Holding Her Daughter Aaradhya's Han ...

Sri Lanka to Freeze Assets of Terrorists Involved in Easter Day Attack ...

Congress Leaders Hate Me, Dream of My Death: PM Modi At Madhya Pradesh ...

Amitabh Bachchan Calls Himself Absolute 'Besura' Singer in Latest Blog ...

NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019: Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Results to be Declar ...

Redmi X With Pop-Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Camera Leaks in Unofficial ...

A ‘negative list’ for a positive change: How to rev up India’s F ...

BJP faces Mahagathbandhan heat in 7 seats in Uttar Pradesh

Cyclone Fani to make landfall in coastal Odisha tomorrow; Indian Navy, ...

India's factory growth hits eight-month low in April amid election cau ...

GST collection reaches record high of Rs 1,13,865 crore in April

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex flat, Nifty around 11,750; TVS Motor dow ...

India remains our top market in Asia ex-Japan, says Daiwa Capital's Pa ...

TVS Motor shares dive 8% on poor quarterly earnings

Why BofA Merrill Lynch's Sanjay Mookim is bullish on IT stocks

Karan Kapadia on debut film Blank, and how Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar's ...

The rise of JAYS: Ignored by national parties, educated tribal youths ...

Jammu and Kashmir's visually impaired bereft of pension, unsupported b ...

Venezuela protests: 27-year-old woman dies in rioting; 24 injured in M ...

After govt nod, NBCC asks Jaypee Infratech RP to reconsider bid; lende ...

Champions League: Lionel Messi stamps his class on semi-final tie as B ...

Jal Sahelis: How women across Bundelkhand are reviving water harvestin ...

The Queer Take: Embracing the hidden parts of your life by casting asi ...

Xiaomi Poco F1 128 GB variant gets a price cut, now available at Rs 20 ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.