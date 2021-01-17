HD Kumaraswamy attacks Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, Amit Shah for ‘ignoring’ Kannada at an event

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were attacked by the state’s former CM and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy for “ignoring Kannada language” at a foundation stone-laying ceremony of Rapid Action Force (RAF) unit held in Shivamogga.

Kumaraswamy sought an apology from the Karnataka Chief Minister for not including Kannada on the inscription plaque that was unveiled at the new Rapid Action Force (RAF) Centre in the state.

Kumaraswamy said both the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre and in the state “ignored” the Kannada language and betrayed the people of Karnataka. He then went on to accuse Amit Shah of harbouring “anti-Kannada attitude” and downplaying the “Kannada language."

He said: “The behaviour of Mr Shah who has ignored Kannada in the process of providing prominence to English and Hindi indicates anti-Kannada attitude. It is an insult to the pride of Kannadigas. It is Karnataka that has given land for the Centre’s RAF unit.”

Taking to Twitter on January 17, Kumaraswamy wrote: “Both the Union and state govt have betrayed the people of Karnataka by ignoring the Kannada language. The BJP uses Tamil in Tamil Nadu for elections and in Karnataka, they ignore it. All of us have been let down.”



He further wrote: “Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for the RAF unit in Bhadravathi of Shivamogga district on Saturday. But the inscription plaque unveiled on the occasion to mark the foundation stone laying is in only Hindi and English. It clearly shows that Kannada has been ignored though the foundation stone has been laid in Karnataka.”

The JD(S) leader added: “It is the responsibility of the Centre to show due respect towards the languages of the state as our country, which is known for its diversity, has adopted the three-language formula to ensure that the importance of state languages is not undermined.”

“But violation of such a sensitive norm by the union home minister himself is an insult to the Kannada language as well as Kannadigas.”

“It is highly condemnable that even the Chief Minister and deputy Chief Minister who were present on the occasion chose to ignore dignity and honour of our land and its language.”