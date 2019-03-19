HD Deve Gowda vacates Hassan seat for grandson under 'family pressure'

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda has vacated his political bastion –the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka – after “a lot of family pressure”, according to a News18 report.

The 85-year-old leader has vacated the seat for grandson Prajwal Revanna. Son of Gowda’s elder son, Prajwal, is now Congress-JD(S) coalition's candidate from Hassan seat.

The neighbouring Mandya Lok Sabha seat, which is considered as the strongest seat of the JD(S), has also gone to another grandson, Nikhil Kumaraswamy. He is the son of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Deve Gowda has won 13 out of 15 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections contested in the last 57 years. However, now he has left with no constituency to fight his 16th election, suggested the report.

The veteran leader is now looking to get a seat out of Mysore, Bengaluru North and Tumkur to contest from in the state.

Among the three seats, he is reportedly eyeing, Mysore does not seem to be an option for him, as the Congress has refused to cede the seat to JD(S) because of former CM Siddaramaiah's pressure tactics, the report suggests.

For Bengaluru North, a section in the JD(S), including CM Kumaraswamy, are reportedly opposing candidature of his father on the grounds that it is a tricky seat, being a city constituency.

According to the JD(S) camp, Gowda is willing to shift to Tumkur where his party did remarkably well in the last assembly elections. However, the local Congress unit is opposing any such move. They have further threatened to take action against its coalition partner in case the JD(S) is awarded the seat.

Meanwhile, Deve Gowda has been receiving criticism for playing dynasty politics by fielding two grandsons in the polls. The decision is being criticised within the party and by the BJP, which is in Opposition.

A section in the JD(S) has come up against the decision. Congress leaders and workers from both Hassan and Mandya are openly opposing the entry of third generation Gowdas and some have even joined the BJP vowing to defeat them.