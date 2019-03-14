App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 11:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

HD Deve Gowda, son, grandson turn emotional, BJP dubs it 'first drama of Lok Sabha polls'

Gowda said, he was pained by controversy in Mandya against his other grandson and chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil's candidature.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch HD Deve Gowda on March 13 turned emotional and said he was pained by allegations of dynasty politics against him.

The former prime minister's emotional response was to growing criticism of his family's alleged dynasty politics with JD(S) fielding both his grandsons Nikil Kumaraswamy and Prajwal Revanna from party bastions of Mandyaand Hassan respectively for the Lok Sabha polls.

"...so many allegations, from morning in the media (they talk about) Deve Gowda, Revanna, Kumaraswamy and their sons," Gowda said as he broke down at an event in Hassan to launch the poll campaign of Prajwal Revanna.

Prajwal, son of Gowda's elder son and PWD Minister H D Revanna, is Congress-JDS coalition's candidate from Hassan.

related news

Seeing Gowda wiping tears and speaking in a heavy voice, JD(S) supporters gathered at the event requested him to calm down. BJP has hit out at Deve Gowda, by calling the emotional episode as "drama".

The event also witnessed both Prajwal and his father Revanna too getting emotional.

Prajwal broke down as Gowda declared him as the candidate and Revanna while MLA Balakrishna was speaking about Gowda not contesting from Hassan this time.

Later speaking to reporters, Gowda said, he was pained by controversy in Mandya against his other grandson and chief minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil's candidature.

He said, "It was the decision of JD(S) leaders to field Nikil from Mandya. I had not announced. I'm deeply pained, they are saying Nikhil Go Back..."

"...I will go to Mandya... let them shout go back... for whom I fought in last 60 years, I will place everything before the people of Mandya," he added.

Opposition is simmering against Nikhil's candidature in Mandya, as many who claim to be JD(S) supporters have hit out at the party leadership for sidelining loyal party workers to favour some one from their family despite not being actively involved in party activities.

A social media campaign titled "Go back Nikhil" had gained momentum in Mandya a couple of days ago to oppose the "dynasty politics" of the Deve Gowda family. BJP said: "First Drama for the 2019 elections begins now," as it tweeted videos of Gowda and family getting emotional at the Hassan event.

"If "CRYING" was an art Sri. @H_D_Devegowda & his family would hold the record for mastering the "Art Of Crying"to constantly fool people for decades. Matter of the fact is Before elections Deve Gowda & his family cries. Afterelections people who vote this family cries," it said in another tweet.

Chief Minister Kumaraswamy is also prone to sentimental outbursts over coalition troubles.

"Emotions are my weakness. It is in my blood. It is very difficult to control," Kumaraswamy had said last month. With tears trickling down his cheeks, Kumaraswamy had said in July last year that he was not happy being the chief minister and "I have swallowed poison like Lord Vishakantha (Shiva)."
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 10:00 am

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #HD Deve Gowda #India #JDS #Karnataka #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

US is Now Conducting Criminal Investigations Into Facebook's Data Deal ...

Champions League Final May 'Mess' With England - Southgate

McLaren to Race Without Tobacco Company's Logo in Australia

Yearning for Olympic Gold, 'Magnificent Mary' Keeps Punching

Sena Cautions BJP Over Induction of Leaders from Opposition Parties

NGT Directs Inland Container Depot at Tughlakabad to Phase Out Diesel ...

Time's Not Up: Less Than 7% of World's Leaders are Women, UN Declares ...

Afghanistan, Ireland Eye Maiden Test Win in Dehradun

This Video of Young Children and Nora Fatehi Dancing to 'Kamariya' is ...

General Elections 2019 – The greatest show on earth, but what are th ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

Ethiopian air crash: These airlines around the world have grounded Boe ...

Boeing recommends temporary suspension of the entire global fleet of 3 ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare gains to turn flat; auto stoc ...

DHFL rises 6% after reports suggest NHB found no major deviation in bo ...

Market witnessing a relief rally; earnings, corporate guidance remain ...

Zee gains on reports of Sony Corp stake sale; stock up 60% from 52-wee ...

Bengali film withdrawn from theatres: Absence of industry biggies at p ...

US grounds Boeing's money-spinning 737 Max aircraft over safety fears ...

JD(U) approaches Lok Sabha polls banking on 'honest' and 'nice' Nitish ...

Mike Pompeo says China in 'league of its own' on human rights violatio ...

Mere Pyare Prime Minister movie review: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's toil ...

What do you do when Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp go down? You make jo ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Champions League: Liverpool ride on Sadio Mane's double to seal quarte ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Here's what the superstar loves to do when ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the perfectionist impressed us w ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the birthday boy cried so hard t ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: A quick look at the star's celebrations wit ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: The coming year will be as perfect as the a ...

Setback for India, China blocks UN's move to list JeM Chief Masood Azh ...

Deepika Padukone graces the April cover of Vogue alongside Scarlett Jo ...

Fatima Sana Shaikh on facing sexual abuse: Don't want to expose that s ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.