English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    HC rejects default bail plea of Gauri Lankesh murder accused

    Later, he filed an application for statutory/default bail’ under Section 167(2) of Criminal Procedure Code in the Special court.

    PTI
    October 23, 2022 / 09:08 PM IST

    The High Court of Karnataka has dismissed a petition filed by an accused in the journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case seeking default bail’ by challenging a lower court order. Hrishikesh Devdikar of Maharashtra was arrested in January 2020 and sent to judicial custody in connection with the case. Later, he filed an application for statutory/default bail’ under Section 167(2) of Criminal Procedure Code in the Special court. Hrishikesh Devdikar of Maharashtra was arrested in January 2020 and sent to judicial custody in connection with the case.

    However, his application was not considered by the court. Hence, he approached the High Court against this. The accused’s contention was that since it was a murder case, a charge sheet had to be filed within 90 days of his arrest. But no charge sheet was filed against him even on April 4, 2020, so he should automatically get bail as per Subsection (2) of Section 167 of CrPC.The accused’s contention was that since it was a murder case, a charge sheet had to be filed within 90 days of his arrest.

    The government advocate argued that Devdikar was absconding and a charge sheet had already been filed in his absence. On October 21,2022, Justice Suraj Govindaraj rejected the plea stating that the charge sheet in the case was already filed before this accused was arrested. Therefore, he cannot seek the benefit of Subsection (2) of Section 167 of CrPc.

    An accused would not be entitled to the benefit under Subsection (2) of Section 167 of CrPC, in the event of charges sheet having already been filed before his arrest, the judge said. I am of the considered opinion that in the present case, charge sheet having been laid against the petitioner even prior to the arrest of the petitioner, the petitioner having been arraigned as an accused and charged with certain offence. I am of the considered opinion that the benefit of Subsection (2) of Section 167 of CrPc would not arise, he added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Gauri Lankesh #HC #murder #rejects
    first published: Oct 23, 2022 09:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.