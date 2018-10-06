App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2018 08:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Have written to various CMs to stand against amendments proposed to Electricity Act: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal claimed that once the proposed amendment is done, both the categories will have to pay Rs 7.50 per unit, adding that this would hit hard around 90 percent of all consumers in Delhi

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said he has written to his counterparts of different states seeking support to stall the proposed amendments by the BJP-led central government to the Electricity Act, 2003 in the Rajya Sabha.

Addressing a public rally in northwest Delhi's Rohini, Kejriwal said that he will travel to different states from next week to meet respective chief ministers and convince them to stand together to stall the bill so that it is not passed before the Lok Sabha elections.

"I have written to chief ministers of different states on the dangers of the proposed amendment and how it will break the back of the common man. I have urged them to stand against the proposed amendments," he said.

Kejriwal said he would meet several chief ministers, including Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), N Chandra Babu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala) and HD Kumaraswamy (Karnataka), for a consensus against the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act.

related news

The AAP national convener's move comes at a time when the Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held next year. It is also seen to unite opposition parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Aam Aadmi Party is gearing up for the general elections.

He alleged that the Modi government is going to introduce the amendment in the Winter Session of Parliament which will "break" the back of the common man as the power tariffs would be "unaffordable" after it is passed.

According to the Delhi chief minister, the proposed amendment aims at phasing out the cross-subsidy, which will mean that power tariffs of the common man will be the same as of the commercial and industrial units.

"This would lead to huge increase in tariffs across the country immediately for small and medium domestic consumers as well as farmers, who account for nearly 90 per cent of all consumers," a statement quoted Kejriwal as saying at the public rally.

He said that Delhi citizens, who use up to 200 units, are currently charged Rs 1 per unit, while those using up to 400 units are charged Rs 2.50 per unit.

Kejriwal claimed that once the proposed amendment is done, both the categories will have to pay Rs 7.50 per unit, adding that this would hit hard around 90 percent of all consumers in Delhi.
First Published on Oct 6, 2018 08:20 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.