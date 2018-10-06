App
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2018 02:40 PM IST

Have 'waited long' for Cong, will 'consult' GGP, BSP for MP polls: Akhilesh Yadav

He had also asked the Congress to show large-heartedness for the upcoming elections as any delay will prompt smaller parties to declare their candidates

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday said it has "waited too long" for the Congress and will now "consult" the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) for the Madhya Pradesh polls.

The SP's move comes days after BSP president Mayawati parted ways with the Congress, alleging that the Rahul Gandhi-led party was adopting a stubborn attitude and it was out to finish her party.

"We have waited too long for the Congress. How much longer should we wait? We will now consult the GGP, with which we had an alliance, and the BSP for the coming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh," SP president Akhilesh Yadav said here.

Yadav had asked the Congress to show large-heartedness for the upcoming elections as any delay will prompt smaller parties to declare their candidates.
