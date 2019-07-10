App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 08:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

Have not demanded front-row seat for Rahul Gandhi in Parliament: Congress

The Congress' clarification came after media reports claimed the government has ignored the Congress party's demand for an additional front-row seat in the Lok Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress asserted that it has not demanded a front-row seat for Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha and dismissed media reports stating the contrary as "propaganda".

"Neither Rahul Ji nor Congress Party have ever put forward any demand for 'Front Row' seat at Parliament for Rahul Gandhi ji," Congress' leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tweeted.

"We have proposed seat no. 466 for Rahul Gandhi ji. Desist from false propaganda," he said.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 08:05 am

tags #India #Politics

