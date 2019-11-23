Have no intentions to run for Delhi CM post: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on November 23 said he had no intentions to run for the post of Delhi chief minister.

"The party (BJP) has a well-defined leadership in Delhi. There are people who have grown up in the city. I have no such intentions (to run for the CM's post). I am happy where I am," he replied to a question during a press conference here.

Assembly elections in Delhi are due early next year.

The BJP had placed its bets on Harsh Vardhan during the 2013 assembly elections, while former IPS officer Kiran Bedi was its CM face in 2015.

Puri also denounced the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi for its "obstructionist irresponsible attitude on every issue pertaining to the welfare of the people in the national capital".

Inaugurating a portal which will 'define and delineate' the boundaries of 1,731 unauthorised colonies here using satellite imagery, he claimed that the AAP government kept delaying the work on various pretexts.

"The same obstructionist attitude is evident as far as Delhi's urban mobility infrastructure is concerned. Instead of strengthening the existing urban mobility infrastructure like metro and buses in Delhi, the local government is resorting to election gimmicks," he said.