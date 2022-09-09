English
    Have made my decision, will reply when poll is held: Rahul Gandhi on being Congress chief again

    Responding to questions on whether he will lead the Congress once again after he resigned from the post in 2019 taking moral responsibility for the party's poll drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, he said, "I've made my decision; I'm very clear and I'll reply when Congress president election takes place."

    Moneycontrol News
    September 09, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST
    Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (File image)

    Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (File image)

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he has made his decision on whether he will become the next party president and will reply only when the elections are held.

    Responding to questions on whether he will lead the Congress once again after he resigned from the post in 2019 taking moral responsibility for the party's poll drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, he said, "I've made my decision; I'm very clear and I'll reply when Congress president election takes place."

    "It will become very clear whether I become president or not when the party elections take place. Please wait for that day," Gandhi told reporters. He said he was not leading this yatra ("Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kanyakumari to Kashmir) and was only participating in it.

    Gandhi also said it is the responsibility of everyone in the Opposition to work for the country.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Congress #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Sep 9, 2022 02:44 pm
