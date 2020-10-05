Hathras rape case | Opponents conspiring against us through international funding: Yogi Adityanath

Reacting to the political furore over the alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged on October 5 that the state government's "opponents" were "conspiring" against it "by trying to lay a foundation for caste and communal riots through international funding".

"Our opponents are conspiring against us by trying to lay a foundation for caste and communal riots through international funding. For last one week, opposition parties were keen to see riots. We need to move forward amidst all these conspiracies," Adityanath said.

He also added that the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to which he belongs, "need to dedicate themselves for country's development".

"Anti-social and anti-nation elements find it difficult to accept state's development as they always wanted a riot-stricken Uttar Pradesh. So they are hatching conspiracies now," Adityanath said, according to news agency ANI.

Many politicians, including prominently Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have paid a visit to Hathras and spoken to the victim's family. Rahul Gandhi was also detained by Uttar Pradesh police on October 1, after he was allegedly shoved and pushed to the ground by police personnel, as they made their way to Hathras district from New Delhi.

The Hathras administration had also sealed the district’s borders and imposed Section 144 to help maintain law and order.