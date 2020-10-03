Hathras rape case | Dictatorship going in the country, says Mamata Banerjee during protest rally

Mounting a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on October 3 said "dictatorship is going on in the country instead of government for the people".

"A dictatorship is going on across the country. Instead of government for the people, it is running a government against the people, the Dalits and the farmers," Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief made the remarks during a rally in Kolkata to protest against the alleged gangrape and death of the 19-year-old woman at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

Banerjee also said the BJP is a "pandemic" which is torturing dalits the most, adding that she will stand by the Dalit community till the end since her caste is "humanity", and she does not believe in differentiation on the grounds of caste and religion.

"COVID-19 is not a big pandemic. The BJP is the biggest pandemic. It is the biggest pandemic of atrocities against Dalit and backward communities," Banerjee said.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last.

She was cremated in the early hours of September 30, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.