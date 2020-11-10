Hasanpur Election Result LIVE Updates: RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav maintains lead by 16,223 votes on JD(U)'s Raj Kumar Ray

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forged ahead of the challenger Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) as counting progressed in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 10, leading in 126 of the 243 seats. The Election Commission website said NDA candidates were leading in 126 seats while the opposition alliance was ahead in 108 seats as of 5:46pm.

Elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav brother, Tej Pratap Yadav is leading from Hasanpur consituency by 16,223 votes with 46.22 percent vote share to JDU candidate Raj Kumar Ray.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Raj Kumar Ray of JDU won in this seat by defeating Vinod Choudhary of BLSP by a margin of 29,600 votes which was 20.17 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 43 percent in 2015 in the seat.

A majority of exit polls released after the third and final round of polls suggested that Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance might have an edge over the incumbent NDA. But who will actually get the magic figure of 122 in the house of 243 will be known only after the votes are counted.

Apart from the JD(U) and the BJP, the NDA in Bihar comprises HAM-S and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani.

The Mahagathbandhan consists of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), apart from the RJD and the Congress.