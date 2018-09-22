App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2018 09:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Has Rahul Gandhi formed 'mahagathbandhan' with Pak against PM Narendra Modi, asks Amit Shah

The BJP and the Congress are involved in a bitter war of words over the alleged corruption in the Rafale fighter aircraft deal

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP president Amit Shah Saturday took a dig at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, wondering if he has formed a "mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) with Pakistan as both are saying "Modi hatao" (remove Modi).

Shah used a tweet of Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain to throw barbs at Gandhi.

Hussain had tagged Gandhi's tweets attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal to say that they explain the "BJP-led tirade against Pakistan".

Shah tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi says 'Modi Hatao'. Pakistan says 'Modi Hatao'. Now Pakistan also supports Rahul Gandhi's baseless allegations against PM Modi. Is Congress forming an International Mahagathbandhan against PM Modi?"

The Bharatiya Janata Party president used the hashtag #NaPakNaCongress (Neither Pakistan not Congress) to make his point.

The BJP and the Congress are involved in a bitter war of words over the alleged corruption in the Rafale fighter aircraft deal.
First Published on Sep 22, 2018 09:45 pm

tags #BJP VS Congress #India #Politics

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.