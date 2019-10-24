Haryana will not tolerate BJP's misgovernance any more: Congress Kumari Selja

The people of Haryana had rejected the ruling BJP and was ready to "embrace a new dawn of justice", state Congress chief Kumari Selja said on October 24 as trends showed no clear winner.

The BJP was leading in 38 seats and the Congress in 31 in trends available for the 89 of the 90 seats.

The Jannayak Janta Party was ahead in 11 seats and could emerge kingmaker.