Haryana will not tolerate BJP's misgovernance any more: Congress Kumari Selja

The BJP was leading in 38 seats and the Congress in 31 in trends available for the 89 of the 90 seats.
The people of Haryana had rejected the ruling BJP and was ready to "embrace a new dawn of justice", state Congress chief Kumari Selja said on October 24 as trends showed no clear winner.
The Jannayak Janta Party was ahead in 11 seats and could emerge kingmaker.
Haryana has given the verdict- it will not tolerate @BJP4Haryana's misgovernance any more.Choosing to leave behind the maladies inflicted on its people in last 5years,the state is ready to embrace a new dawn of justice &equality under the leadership of @INCHaryana.#IbbkeCongress
— Kumari Selja (@kumari_selja) October 24, 2019
