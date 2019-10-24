App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 11:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana poll trends: Congress Kuldeep Bishnoi leading over BJP Sonali Phogat

Bishnoi, younger son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, had attained a comfortable lead of over 10,000 votes over Phogat, contesting her first election.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi was leading over BJP's Sonali Phogat, a Tik Tok star, from his stronghold Adampur, as per early trends available for Haryana Assembly polls.

Bishnoi, younger son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, had attained a comfortable lead of over 10,000 votes over Phogat, contesting her first election.

Bishnoi's elder brother Chander Mohan, also a Congress candidate, had a slender margin of 29 votes over BJP's sitting MLA Gian Chand Gupta from Panchkula constituency, as per trends made available by the Election Commission.

From Ellenabad, INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala was leading over his nearest BJP rival Pawan Beniwal by a margin 1,983 votes.

related news

Wrestler-turned-politician Yogeshwar Dutt of the BJP was leading by a slender margin of 430 votes over Congress' Sri Krishan Hooda from Baroda constituency in Sonipat.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 11:25 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #Politics

