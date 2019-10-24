Haryana poll trends: Congress Kuldeep Bishnoi leading over BJP Sonali Phogat

Bishnoi, younger son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, had attained a comfortable lead of over 10,000 votes over Phogat, contesting her first election.
Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi was leading over BJP's Sonali Phogat, a Tik Tok star, from his stronghold Adampur, as per early trends available for Haryana Assembly polls.
Bishnoi's elder brother Chander Mohan, also a Congress candidate, had a slender margin of 29 votes over BJP's sitting MLA Gian Chand Gupta from Panchkula constituency, as per trends made available by the Election Commission.
From Ellenabad, INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala was leading over his nearest BJP rival Pawan Beniwal by a margin 1,983 votes.
