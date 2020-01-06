Haryana Minister backs proposal of debarring children of power bill defaulters from sitting for govt job exams

To deal with the problem of pending bills, Haryana’s Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar has endorsed a decision to disallow children of defaulters from writing competitive examinations for government jobs.

While addressing the media in Yamunanagar on January 4, he backed state Power Minister Ranjit Chautala’s proposal to debar students whose parents have not cleared their electricity bills.

Pal announced that they may soon make it compulsory for all such students to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the state power department to apply for any competitive examination.

Justifying his statement, the education minister said: “What is the problem with this? Children of those who have not paid their electricity dues should not be allowed to sit for the exams of government jobs. The government is thinking about this.”

He added: “The government had earlier almost halved the electricity bills and most people cleared their dues after that. However, some who are habitual defaulters, are yet to pay their bills. If we do not take strict actions against them, it will be unfair towards those who are diligent.”

Pal even said that a discussion on the same is underway although it is yet unclear when it will be implemented, reported the Free Press Journal. He also clarified that only those students due to appear for competitive exams to get a government job will be asked to produce the NOC to prove that his/her family is not a defaulter.

Meanwhile, after receiving backlash, Chautala has backtracked on his statement and said no cabinet-level discussion has started on a policy as such and this was only said to push people to clear their dues. He also said that his statement was misconstrued as it was aimed to encourage those who duly pay their bills on time.