App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 160
INC+ : 105

Need 40 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 40

Need 6 more seats to win

INC : 31

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haryana Election Result | In a first, BJP's star power fails to make a mark

While Babita Phogat has lost from Dadri assembly constituency, Dutt lost his Baroda seat. Sonali, who was given a ticket from Adampur, is trailing in her constituency by a huge margin

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Babita Phogat is leading in Dadri constituency with registering over 26 percent of the total votes polled.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Babita Phogat is leading in Dadri constituency with registering over 26 percent of the total votes polled.

In what may be a first time for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), star power failed to attract voters, especially in Haryana assembly elections.

Three of the party's celebrity candidates in the state — Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, Commonwealth gold medallist Babita Phogat and TikTok star Sonali Phogat— have all lost from their respective constituencies.

While Babita has lost from Dadri assembly constituency, Dutt lost from  his Baroda seat. Sonali, who was given a ticket from Adampur assembly constituency, is trailing from her constituency by a huge margin.

Close

While Dutt was contesting from a tough seat and was up against Congress' Sri Krishan Hooda, who had won the seat both during the 2009 and 2014 polls, Babita was locking horns with a senior Haryana Congress leader and a BJP rebel who had filed his nomination as an Independent.

related news

If the BJP was hoping that the two would make any gains in the election battlefield much as they did in the wrestling field, the saffron party would be disappointed.

Sonali Phogat, meanwhile, who has also appeared in a number of television serials, was up against Kuldeep Bishnoi in the Adampur constituency, which has been a pocket borough for the Congress.

The only assurance for the BJP came from former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh, who won from Pehowa constituency.

The BJP has, in the past, successfully fielded a number of celebrity candidates in different elections, including actor Sunny Deol, cricketer Gautam Gambhir and Hema Malini during the Lok Sabha polls.

The party moreover has singers and actors like Babul Supriyo, Smriti Irani and Manoj Tiwari in various capacities in the government and the party's organisational structure.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 06:28 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.