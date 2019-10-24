Haryana Election Result | In a first, BJP's star power fails to make a mark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Babita Phogat is leading in Dadri constituency with registering over 26 percent of the total votes polled.

In what may be a first time for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), star power failed to attract voters, especially in Haryana assembly elections.

Three of the party's celebrity candidates in the state — Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, Commonwealth gold medallist Babita Phogat and TikTok star Sonali Phogat— have all lost from their respective constituencies.

While Babita has lost from Dadri assembly constituency, Dutt lost from his Baroda seat. Sonali, who was given a ticket from Adampur assembly constituency, is trailing from her constituency by a huge margin.

While Dutt was contesting from a tough seat and was up against Congress' Sri Krishan Hooda, who had won the seat both during the 2009 and 2014 polls, Babita was locking horns with a senior Haryana Congress leader and a BJP rebel who had filed his nomination as an Independent.

If the BJP was hoping that the two would make any gains in the election battlefield much as they did in the wrestling field, the saffron party would be disappointed.

Sonali Phogat, meanwhile, who has also appeared in a number of television serials, was up against Kuldeep Bishnoi in the Adampur constituency, which has been a pocket borough for the Congress.

The only assurance for the BJP came from former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh, who won from Pehowa constituency.

The BJP has, in the past, successfully fielded a number of celebrity candidates in different elections, including actor Sunny Deol, cricketer Gautam Gambhir and Hema Malini during the Lok Sabha polls.