Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 07:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haryana Cabinet nod for 75% domicile quota in private jobs

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which is the coalition partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Haryana government, had promised the 75% job quota to Haryana youth in its 2019 election manifesto.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Haryana Cabinet on July 6 gave its nod for 75 percent reservation in private jobs for residents of the state.

According to a News 18 report, the Haryana government had deferred approval on the draft private sector quota bill towards the beginning of the year and referred it to the law secretary for vetting.

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which is the coalition partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Haryana government, had promised the 75 percent job quota to Haryana youth in its 2019 election manifesto. However, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was hesitant about its prospect from the start.

Though Khattar has been emphatic about the government’s commitment to implement the proposed quota in private sector jobs, he was anxious that the move would upset investors and drive away industries.

The Andhra Pradesh government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the first state government to introduce domicile quota in private sector jobs.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 07:32 pm

tags #domicile #Haryana Government #job quota #reservation

