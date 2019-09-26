Haryana Assembly Polls 2019: BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal in talks for alliance

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are likely to contest the Haryana Legislative Assembly together, according to a report by ThePrint.

The two parties are traditional allies in Punjab. But they have not contested together in Haryana before.

SAD’s traditional partner in Haryana was Om Prakash Chautala-led Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). However, they had broken ties in 2017 over the issue of distribution of irrigation water from the Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal.

The party is now keen on contesting at least 12 out of Haryana’s 90 Assembly seats.

Haryana will vote in the Assembly election on October 21, along with Maharashtra. Counting of votes in both states will happen on October 25.

According to the report, SAD President and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal met BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda on September 24 to finalise the seat-sharing formula.

The report adds that the BJP was only “agreeable” to sharing two seats. However, SAD was hoping to get a few more.

The final decision on the alliance will only be taken after a meeting between Badal and BJP President and Union Minister Amit Shah later this week.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP is hoping to retain power in the state. They are facing the Congress, led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja.

BJP will also face regional parties like the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). It is unclear if an opposition alliance will come up in the state.

In 2014, BJP had won 47 of the 90 seats. INLD and Congress had 19 and 15 seats, respectively. SAD had won one of the two seats it contested.