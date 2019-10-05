App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2019 10:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana Assembly Polls 2019: AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, not to campaign in polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already released a list of 22 candidates for the Assembly polls in Haryana.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Top AAP leaders of Delhi, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, are not likely to campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls in Haryana, sources said on October 4 .

The Haryana elections will be handled by members of the Aam Aadmi Party's state unit there, led by its president Naveen Jaihind, they said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already released a list of 22 candidates for the Assembly polls in Haryana.

Close

Sources said the party plans to contest on all 90 seats in the state.

related news

In the Lok Sabha elections, the AAP had an electoral understanding with the Jannayak Janata Party, a breakaway of the Indian National Lok Dal.

After the Lok Sabha debacle, in which the alliance failed to win even a single seat, both parties parted ways.

The AAP had not contested the Assembly polls in 2014, in which the BJP came to power for the first time in Haryana.

The elections to the 90 Assembly seats in the state will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 5, 2019 10:48 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.