you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 12:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana Assembly elections: JJP fields former Congress MLA's son from Ateli

The Assembly elections in Haryana will take place on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Jannayak Janta Party on October 4 announced the names of five candidates for the upcoming Haryana assembly polls.

According to the seventh list declared on the last day of filing nomination papers, the JJP has fielded former Congress legislator Anita Yadav's son Samrat from Ateli segment.

The Assembly elections in Haryana will take place on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

The last day for filing nominations is October 4.

The party also announced candidates for the Nalwa, Bhiwani, Tosham and Ferozepur Jhirka segments.

A party spokesperson said JJP, which is contesting the Assembly polls independently, has now announced candidates for all the 90 segments.

The JJP had announced the names of 15 candidates in the first list on September 13.

Party leader Dushyant Chautala is fighting the elections from the Uchana Kalan segment and once again taking on BJP's sitting MLA Prem Lata, who had defeated him in the previous Assembly polls. Chautala had had entered the fray despite being a sitting MP of INLD from Hisar.

Dushyant's mother and Dabwali MLA Naina Chautala has been shifted to the Badhra constituency in Charkhi Dadri district, where she will take on BJP incumbent Sukhwinder Sheoran and Ranbir Mahendra of the Congress.

The JJP came into existence last year after a split in the INLD following a feud within the Chautala clan.

First Published on Oct 4, 2019 11:54 am

tags #India #Politics

