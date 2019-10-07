Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: PM Modi to address four rallies, including Dadri and Hisar

With only two weeks to go for the Haryana Assembly elections, top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be campaigning in the state over the next week.

PM Modi, who is BJP’s star campaigner, will be addressing four rallies across Haryana over two days. He will address the first rally in Ballabhgarh in Faridabad district on October 14, the BJP said in a statement.

On October 15, he will address three more rallies in Dadri, Thanesar and Hisar, the statement said. BJP has fielded Commonwealth Games medallist Babita Phogat from Dadri.

Union Home Minister and BJP National President Amit Shah, party's Working President JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also address poll meetings.

On October 9, Shah will address rallies in Kaithal, Hisar, Bhiwani and Rohtak districts. On October 14, he will address rallies in Fatehabad, Panchkula, Karnal and Gurgaon, the statement said.

Nadda will address four rallies on October 11 in Sirsa and Gurgaon. On the same day, Adityanath will also address election meetings in the state, it added.

The BJP has 48 members in the outgoing assembly. It has set a target of winning 75-plus seats in the 90-member House.

Haryana will head for polling on October 21, along with Maharashtra. Counting of votes in both states will happen on October 24.