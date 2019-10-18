App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 11:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haryana Assembly Election: Sonia Gandhi not to attend Mahendragarh rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address the public meeting at Mahendragarh in the afternoon.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, will not be able to attend the public meeting due to "unavoidable reasons" in Haryana's Mahendragarh today, the state Congress unit said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address the public meeting at Mahendragarh in the afternoon.

The rally on the penultimate day of poll campaign end would have been Sonia Gandhi's first election campaign address after becoming interim party chief.

Close

The public meeting is scheduled to be held at government college sports complex in Mahendragarh.

related news

"@RahulGandhi ji will be addressing a public meeting at Mahendragarh today, at 2 PM. @INCIndia President Sonia Gandhi ji will not be able to attend the meeting due to unavoidable reasons," the Haryana Congress said in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi has already held rallies for the October 21 assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana.

This will be Rahul Gandhi's second rally in Haryana. He had addressed the first one on October 14 in Nuh in the Mewat region.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi will not be able to address the Mahendergarh rally due to unavoidable reasons. Now, Rahul ji will be addressing the rally in the afternoon in her place," Congress leader and party candidate from Mahendergarh, Rao Daan Singh, told PTI over phone.

Singh is pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party minister Ram Bilas Sharma.

With PTI inputs

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 18, 2019 11:30 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Haryana #Haryana Assembly Election #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Sonia Gandhi

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Make every wish come true
10% CashBack on Apparel
10% CashBack on Electronics
Swipe & Win iPhone 11 every hour