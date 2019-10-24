App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 165
INC+ : 96

Need 49 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 36

Need 10 more seats to win

INC : 31

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 12:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana Assembly Election: Seven ministers, State BJP chief, assembly speaker trailing

Haryana Assembly Speaker Kanwar Pal, a BJP legislator from Jagadhri, was also trailing in his constituency behind Congress' Akram Khan by a margin of 5,889 votes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: NW18 Creative
Image: NW18 Creative

Seven Haryana ministers, including Ram Bilas Sharma and Capt Abhimanyu, and State BJP chief Subhash Barala were trailing, as per early Election Commission trends.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Kanwar Pal, a BJP legislator from Jagadhri, was also trailing in his constituency behind Congress' Akram Khan by a margin of 5,889 votes.

Sharma, a five-time legislator, was trailing by a slim margin of 329 votes against Congress' Rao Dan Singh.

Close

Abhimanyu, sitting MLA from Narnaund, was trailing by a margin of 9,956 behind JJP's Ram Kumar Gautam.

related news

State BJP chief Barala was trailing by a margin of 10,383 behind Jannayak Janta Party's Devender Singh Babli from Tohana seat.

Among other ministers who were behind include Kavita Jain trailing behind Surender Panwar of the Congress by a margin of 5,761 votes from Sonipat segment while another minister Manish Grover was behind Congress' B B Batra from Rohtak by a margin of 3,061 votes.

From Radaur, Minister Karan Dev Kamboj was behind Bishan Lal of Congress by a margin of 1,394 votes while another minister Krishan Lal Panwar was behind Congress' Balbir Singh from Israna reserved seat by a margin of 7020 votes.

However, senior Minister and five-time legislator, Anil Vij was leading in his Ambala Cantt seat by a margin of 3,569 votes over Independent candidate Chitra Sarwra.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 11:52 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.