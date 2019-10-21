App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 07:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana Assembly Election: Polling begins in 90 assembly constituencies

The prominent figures include Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, JJP's Dushyant Chautala and INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Polling began at 7 am on October 21 in 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana. It will continue till 6 pm, officials said. As many as 1,169 candidates including 105 women of various political outfits are contesting the election.



Haryana's lone woman minister Kavita Jain was among the early voters who cast her vote in Sonipat.

The BJP led by Khattar has set a target of winning 75 seats, while the Congress is hoping to make a comeback following a change in guard in the state.

Also read | Polling begins in Maharashtra, BJP seeks 2nd straight term

Currently, the BJP has 48 members in the state assembly.

As many as 19,578 polling stations have been set, including 13,837 in rural areas, Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, Anurag Agarwal said.

Tight security arrangements have been made and over 75,000 security personnel have been mobilised for the polls, DGP Manoj Yadava said earlier.

Over 1.83 crore voters are eligible to vote that includes 85 lakh women, over one lakh service voters and 252 transgenders.

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 07:30 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #Haryana #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #Politics

