App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haryana Assembly Election: PM Modi slams Congress on issue of Article 370, says it cannot understand sentiments of people and jawans

Addressing a rally here, his fourth one for the October 21 polls, Modi while referring to abrogation of Article 370, asked the gathering ,"You know what happened on August 5?, what no one could have imagined.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed at the Congress on the issue of abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir, saying parties like it can neither understand sentiments of people nor respect sacrifices made by brave jawans.

Addressing a rally here, his fourth one for the October 21 polls, Modi while referring to abrogation of Article 370, asked the gathering ,"You know what happened on August 5?, what no one could have imagined.

"On August 5, India's Constitution in entirety became applicable in J-K," he said.

Close

He said while his government took the decision in national interest, "but Congress and parties like them cannot understand the sentiments of people."

related news

"You can criticise me as much as you can but at least give respect to Maa Bharati," said Modi.

Gohana falls in Sonipat district, which is considered as a stronghold of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

However, both Hooda and his son Deepender Singh Hooda lost the Lok Sabha polls from Sonipat and Rohtak parliamentary constituencies, respectively and Modi took a veiled dig at this.

"You broke arrogance of big leaders in Lok Sabha polls," he said.

The prime minister also referred to Sonipat as land of "kisan, jawans and pehalwans".

With PTI inputs

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 18, 2019 01:45 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Congress #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Make every wish come true
10% CashBack on Apparel
10% CashBack on Electronics
Swipe & Win iPhone 11 every hour