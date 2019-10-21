App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 01:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana Assembly Election: Manohar Lal Khattar travels by train to Karnal, then rides bicycle to cast his vote

Khattar said he had a lively interaction with co-passengers during his train journey to Karnal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on October 21 travelled by train from Chandigarh to Karnal and then rode a bicycle to reach a polling booth to cast his vote.

Polling in the 90 assembly constituencies began on October 21 morning.

Khattar said he had a lively interaction with co-passengers during his train journey to Karnal.

Close

"I travelled by Jan Shatabdi train to reach Karnal. Then I travelled in a e-rickshaw and then rode a bicycle to reach the polling booth," he told reporters after casting his vote in Karnal, from where the 65-year-old first-time MLA is seeking re-election.

related news

Sharing his experience about the two-hour train journey Khattar tweeted, "had a lively interaction with my co-passengers during my journey to Karnal to cast my vote!"

Khattar, who has on past many occasions used a bicycle to travel from his official residence in Chandigarh to reach the civil secretariat, said as far as possible people should use a cycle to commute, at least for the short distances, as it will help protect environment.

Khattar appealed to voters to turnout in record numbers.

"I appeal that all of you must participate in the festival of democracy and exercise your right to franchise in great numbers".

"It is my humble request to every citizen that they must go and cast their votes. For a strong government, every single vote is decisive," he said in a tweet.

He told reporters that as per reports, people were turning up at most places in the state since morning to cast their vote.

The ruling BJP has set a target to win over 75 seats.

Khattar was also asked to comment about a video of the BJP candidate from Assandh Bakshish Singh Virk purportedly making controversial remarks about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The video had emerged on the social media on the eve of Haryana Assembly polls, following which the Election Commission issued Virk a showcause notice and appointed a special observer to the Assandh constituency to take "corrective action".

"Virk has clarified that this is a fake video, things have been doctored. Election Commission has taken cognizance and is looking into it," he added.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 21, 2019 11:58 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.