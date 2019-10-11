Haryana Assembly Election: Congress releases poll manifesto; promises 33% quota for women in govt jobs, loan waiver for farmers

The Congress on Friday released its poll manifesto for the Haryana assembly polls, promising loan waiver for farmers and reservation for women in government jobs.

Describing it as 'Sankalp Patra', the party in its manifesto promised 33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs and private institutions in the state and free rides in Haryana roadways buses.

The party also promised 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institution, municipality corporations and city councils.