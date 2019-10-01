App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana Assembly election: CM Manohar Lal Khattar files nomination from Karnal

He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders during the submission of papers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar filed his nominations papers from the Karnal assembly seat on October 1.

He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders during the submission of papers.

Talking to reporters after filing his papers, the CM exuded confidence that voters would ensure his victory with a bigger margin this time.

Close

"I expect people will shower more love and blessings on me this time. I feel people will ensure a victory for me with more number of votes than the last time," Khattar said.

related news

To a question on resentment among the ticket aspirants who were denied nomination, Khattar said, "It is natural that the number of ticket aspirants goes up when the atmosphere is in favour of the party. But our party workers are disciplined. Everybody knows that one person gets ticket from one assembly seat only. If there is any issue anywhere, we are constantly in touch with them," said Khattar.

To a question on the BJP's target of winning over 75 seats in the 90-member assembly, the CM said he had left it to people to decide to what extent they wanted their party go beyond the target.

UT Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded Khattar for giving "a new direction" to Haryana in the past five years.

"Given the kind of enthusiasm among people, there is no doubt that the target of 75 plus is achievable," said Adityanath while congratulating Khattar for getting re-nominated from Karnal.

"The BJP will form the government in Haryana again. Under the leadership of Khattar, the party will achieve the 75-plus target," Adityanath added.

Earlier, before filing his nomination papers, Khattar performed a 'havan' and addressed a public gathering in the presence of Union minister Narendra Tomar and Adityanath.

The BJP had announced a list of 78 candidates for the assembly elections on September 30.

Two ministers--Vipul Goel and Rao Narbir Singh--were among the seven MLAs denied ticket this time.

The BJP had won 47 seats in the 2014 assembly polls. After its won the Jind bypolls earlier this year, the party's strength rose to 48 in the state assembly.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 1, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.