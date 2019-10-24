Haryana Assembly Election: Captain Abhimanyu trailing from Narnaund

JJP's Ram Kumar Gautam, who is a former BJP MLA, was leading from Narnaund by a margin of 1,828 votes over Abhimanyu, as per early trends made available by the Election Commission.
Haryana Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu was trailing from his Narnaund constituency in Hisar district to Jannnayak Janta Party candidate, as per early trends.
From Samalkha segment, Dharam Singh Chhoker of the Congress was leading over his nearest rival Shashi Kant Kaushik of the BJP by a margin of 4,461 votes.
