Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 09:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana Assembly Election: Captain Abhimanyu trailing from Narnaund

JJP's Ram Kumar Gautam, who is a former BJP MLA, was leading from Narnaund by a margin of 1,828 votes over Abhimanyu, as per early trends made available by the Election Commission.

Representative image
Haryana Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu was trailing from his Narnaund constituency in Hisar district to Jannnayak Janta Party candidate, as per early trends.

From Samalkha segment, Dharam Singh Chhoker of the Congress was leading over his nearest rival Shashi Kant Kaushik of the BJP by a margin of 4,461 votes.

Close
From Gharaunda, BJP's Harvinder Kalyan was leading over Congress' Anil Kumar by a margin of 724 votes, as per early trends.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here

For full coverage, click here.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 09:25 am

