Haryana Assembly election: Congress releases list of 84 candidates

The Indian National Congress late on October 2 night released a list of 84 candidates for the Haryana Legislative Assembly election. The party has fielded all of its sitting Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) except one.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda will contest from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat. Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala will contest from Kaithal Assembly constituency.

Of the 17 sitting MLAs in the Haryana Legislative Assembly, the party fielded 16, barring Renuka Vishnoi who represented the Hansi constituency.

Both the sons of former chief minister late Bhajan Lal have been fielded by the party, with Kuldeep Vishnoi from Adampur, in Hisar, and his brother and former deputy chief minister Chander Mohan from the Panchkula seat which he earlier represented.

The son and the daughter-in-law of former chief minister Bansi Lal have also been given party tickets, with Ranveer Mahindra fielded from the Badhra seat and Kiran Chaudhary from the Tosham seat.

Former Assembly speaker Kuldeep Sharma has been fielded from the Ganaur Assembly seat, while another former minister, Geeta Bhukkal, has been fielded from the Jhajjar reserved constituency.

Former minister Anand Singh Dangi has been fielded from his traditional Meham constituency.

The names of Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja and former state unit chief Ashok Tanwar do not figure in this list.

Haryana will head for polling on October 21, along with Maharashtra. Counting of votes in both states will happen on October 24.