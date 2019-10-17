Haryana Assembly Election | Abrogation of Article 370 strengthened BJP’s position in state: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on October 16, said Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has given a big boost to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s position in Haryana which is known to send a high number of soldiers to the defence forces.

The BJP National President also described his party’s position in poll-bound Haryana as ‘very good’.

In an exclusive interview to Network18’s Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Shah said that "Article 370 has made a huge impact in the state that sends one the highest number of jawans to the armed forces."

Shah said another big factor that has worked in BJP's favour in the state is Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar having maintained a corruption-free image.

"In Haryana, we also have the advantage of having a corruption free government. The UPA (at the Centre) gave the state around Rs 22,000 crore in five years, Prime Minister Modi has given the state upwards of Rs 1.17 lakh crores in the last five years.”

Shah claimed there has been a "sea change" in all public departments in Haryana and that there is “not one town or village in the state [today] that does not have a four lane or six lane highway passing through or near it.”

“Infrastructure has got a huge boost, farmers' issues have been addressed, electricity issues have been addressed, and government procurement of paddy and wheat crops is happening as per the Minimum Support Price," the union home minister said.

When asked to predict the number of seats his party was likely to win in Haryana, Shah said it would be premature a tally at this point. However, he was sure of the BJP returning to power comfortably with two-thirds majority and improving its tally from 2014.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, BJP had won 47 out of 90 seats -- one more than what is required to form the government. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP won all of the 10 parliamentary seats in the state.

Haryana will head for polling on October 21, along with Maharashtra. Counting of votes in both states will happen on October 24.