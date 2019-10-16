Haryana Assembly Election: A look at how various regions voted in 2014

Between the 2009 and the 2014 Assembly elections in Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s seat share went from a mere four to 47. This is in a Legislative Assembly with a total of 90 seats.

This rise, five years ago, came amid a ‘Narendra Modi wave’ and severe anti-incumbency against the Congress government.

With 47 seats, BJP was able to form government in Haryana on its own -- something the saffron party had not even come close to achieving ever before.

A look at how various regions of Haryana voted in 2014, reveals not only BJP’s strengths in this election, but also where it is headed.

While analysing, we broke down the state into six parts on the lines of the existing administrative divisions. These regions are: Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal and Rohtak.

Ambala

Total seats in the region: 14

The region has a mix of urban and rural population. It consists of areas such as Ambala city, Panchkula and Yamuna Nagar.

BJP won 12 of the 14 seats here. Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won one seat each. In 2009, BJP had managed to win just one seat here.

Faridabad

Total seats in the region: 12

The region comprises districts of Faridabad and Nuh, and their surrounding areas.

In 2009, seat share here was tightly split between Congress, INLD and other parties. BJP had won just one seat. In 2014, BJP was able to improve its tally to four at the cost of Congress. However, INLD was also able to improve its tally.

Gurugram

Total seats in the region: 11

This region comprises Pataudi, Gurugram, Sohna, Mahendragarh and Rewari, among other areas in the vicinity. Being adjacent to New Delhi, the region has a largely urban profile.

In 2009, BJP had failed to win a single seat in the region. Five years later, the saffron party won all of the 11 seats there. These gains came at the cost of Congress and INLD directly.

Hisar

Total seats in the region: 20

This region consists of Adampur, Jind and Sirsa, among other areas. The region has significant Sikh population, especially in Sirsa.

Of the 20 seats here, the INLD managed to improve its tally from 10 in 2009 to 12 in 2014. This was mainly at Congress’ expense, which failed to win a single seat here. The BJP went from zero to four.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which had contested in an alliance with INLD, also won a seat.

Karnal

Total seats in the region: 13

The region comprises Kaithal, Karnal and Panipat. Karnal is the backyard of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

In 2014, the BJP won nine of the 13 seats this region as opposed to none in 2009. This rise came at the expense of both, the Congress and the INLD.

Rohtak

Total seats in the region: 20

The region consists of Charkhi Dadri, Rohtak and Sonipat, among other areas. The region is a bastion of former chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda. This is the region were Congress has traditionally done well and has derived its power from.

However, in 2014, the BJP won seven seats here, up from just two in 2009. This happened directly at Congress’ expense. INLD managed to hold its tally.

Haryana will head for polling on October 21, along with Maharashtra. Counting of votes in both states will happen on October 24.