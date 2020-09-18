Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation puts SAD-BJP alliance in a tight spot

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation from the Union Cabinet over the Centre's push for three contentious farmers' bills has put the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ties - once described as 'nau-maas da rishta', or like flesh and nail - under strain like never before, according to reports.

While SAD had said earlier that it won't break off its alliance with the BJP, the party's president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, had said a decision on whether SAD would remain within the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be decided at a party meeting later.

Senior BJP leaders, according to an Indian Express report, admit that the development has put the alliance in "grave" danger.

"Harsimrat’s resignation will not augur well for the alliance. However, it is certain that the BJP will not be the party which walks out of this alliance if it ever happens," a BJP leader told the newspaper.

However, the saffron party's leaders also said they do not see how the alliance would remain intact till the Punjab Assembly polls, slated for 2022, if the Centre does not back down on the issue of the Bills.

Moreover, there has also been disquiet within SAD for several reasons lately, according to the Express report. More recently, the Padma Vibhushan to Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who had parted ways with the party, was seen as an open attempt by the BJP to sow seeds of discords within the SAD leadership.

According to the report, the BJP, too, has been making statements about reworking the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties and demanding that the party's seats, which are 23 at this point, be increased to as much as 50.