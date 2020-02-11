Hari Nagar Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Hari Nagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Hari Nagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in West district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Hari Nagar Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information:

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 68.3% and in 2013, 66.69% of Hari Nagar's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Jagdeep Singh of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 26444 votes which was 23.66% of the total votes polled. Jagdeep Singh polled a total of 111781 (58.51%) votes.

AAP's Jagdeep Singh won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the SAD candidate by a margin of 8876 (8.85%) votes. Jagdeep Singh polled 100260 which was 38.81% of the total votes polled.

The election results for the seat are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020