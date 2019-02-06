Hardik Patel will contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls, likely to fight from Amreli in Gujarat

Patidar leader Hardik Patel announced that he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Amreli constituency in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat, The Indian Express has reported.

Sources close to Patel told the publication that it is not yet decided if he will contest the election on a political party ticket or as an Independent. However, it was certain that he “will be fighting against the BJP”.

Patel (25) could not contest Lok Sabha polls in 2014 as he wasn’t eligible age-wise.

However, in the December 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, he had backed the Congress and several Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leaders were fielded by the opposition party.

Sources also told the newspaper that the Congress have offered two seats to Patel this time — Mehsana and Amreli. However, since Patel is banned from entering Mehsana because of a criminal case against him, “Amreli is the best option for him to contest and win the election”.

Mehsana has been the hotbed of the 2015 Patidar agitation, which had catapulted Hardik Patel to political limelight. However, in July 2018, Hardik and two others had been convicted of rioting and arson in connection with Patidar protestors allegedly vandalizing the office of BJP MLA Rushikesh Patel. Even though the conviction stands suspended and Patel is out on bail, he is barred from entering Mehsana.

On the other hand, Amreli was strongly impacted by the Patidar quota stir. Currently, all five assembly seats in Amreli district are held by the Congress.

Hardik had earlier declared that he will not contest elections till the Patidar community is given OBC status and enjoys the benefit of reservation in education and jobs. However, the rollout of 10 percent reservation for the country’s poor seems to have changed his mind.

Sources close to Hardik told the paper, “He feels that after the reservation for the unreserved communities, it would be a better option to serve the youth and farmers of the country as an elected member and probably sitting on some post.”