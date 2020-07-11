App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hardik Patel appointed working president of Gujarat Congress

He joined the Congress on March 12, 2019, but did not contest the Lok Sabha election that year.

PTI

Patidar leader Hardik Patel was appointed the new working president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee on July 11.

"Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of Hardik Patel as the working president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," an official communication from the party said.

Patel, 26, participated and led the Patidar reservation agitation in Gujarat.He joined the Congress on March 12, 2019, but did not contest the Lok Sabha election that year.
First Published on Jul 11, 2020 08:56 pm

tags #Hardik Patel #India #Indian National Congress #Politics

