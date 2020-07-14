Hardeep Puri, Priyanka Gandhi in a Twitter spat over vacating government bungalow

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra engaged in a Twitter spat on July 14 after the former claimed that a "powerful" Congress leader contacted him to request allotment of the government bungalow that Priyanka has to vacate to a parliamentarian from the party so that she could stay on.

It started with Priyanka Gandhi's reaction on a news item, which claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had allowed Priyanka’s request to stay at 35 Lodhi Estate for some more time.

The Congress General Secretary tweeted, “This is FAKE NEWS. I have not made any such request to the government. As per the eviction letter handed to me on the 1st of July, I will be vacating the government accommodation at 35 Lodhi Estate by the 1st of August.”



The leader who called me, & many others, is at the very top of the Congress hierarchy...the same political advisor who speaks and acts on your family’s behalf. It was when he requested that we decided to give a two month extension in good faith. https://t.co/YSwNJc3cGD

This evoked instant response from Puri, who heads the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. "Facts speak for themselves! A powerful Congress leader with much clout in the Party called me on 4 July 2020 at 12:05 pm to request that 35, Lodhi Estate be allotted to another INC MP so that Priyanka Vadra can stay on. Let's not sensationalise everything please (sic)," Puri said on Twitter.

Following the Union urban development minister's comments, Priyanka Gandhi reiterated that she will be vacating the bungalow by August 1 and that she has not made any request for extension of her stay in it.

"If someone called you Mr Puri, I thank them for their concern, and thank you for your consideration as well but it still does not change the facts: I have made no such request, and I am making no such request," she said in the tweet.

"As I said, I will be vacating the house by the 1st of August as required in the eviction letter," she added.

Giving response to Priyanka’s tweet, the minister said that the leader, who called him is at the “very top of the Congress hierarchy”.

“The leader who called me, & many others, is at the very top of the Congress hierarchy...the same political advisor who speaks and acts on your family’s behalf. It was when he requested that we decided to give a two month extension in good faith,” tweeted Puri.

He further said he would request her to “first sort out these issues” within her own party before “venting in public.”

“Streak of entitlement and playing victim don't go well together,” added Puri.

On July 1, the government issued an eviction notice to Priyanka Gandhi asking her to vacate the 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow before August 1 as she was no longer eligible for it after her security cover was downgraded last year.

Priyanka Gandhi's security cover was downgraded from elite SPG (Special Protection Group) cover to Z plus security by the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force).

Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala too commented on the issue following Puri's tweet, saying Priyanka Gandhi "fights for the cause of people and needs no favours from your ilk. So stop bragging unwarrantedly. The issue is closed".