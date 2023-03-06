 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Harassing opposition leaders by conducting raids against them not right: Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File image)

Conducting raids against opposition leaders and harassing them is not right, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday, asserting that the country will only progress when everyone works together.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Ashram flyover extension inauguration here, Kejriwal was responding to a question about a CBI team visiting former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi’s residence in Patna for questioning her in connection with the land-for-jobs scam.

The CBI team reached Rabri Devi’s 10, Circular Road residence at around 10:30 AM and spent five hours inside.”It is wrong. Conducting raid against all opposition leaders like this and harassing them is not right,” Kejriwal told reporters.

The CBI, however, said earlier in the day that no search or raid took place at Rabri Devi’s residence. Asked if the CBI team’s visit could be a fallout of a letter written by nine opposition leaders to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging ”blatant misuse” of central agencies, Kejriwal said it could be related to that.