Hand over Delhi to Haryana if you can't take care of it: Manohar Lal Khattar to Arvind Kejriwal over water sharing issue

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation in Delhi over the water sharing issue, saying Arvind Kejriwal has a habit of blaming Haryana for everything.

"For everything they blame Haryana...if they (AAP dispensation) are unable to take care of Delhi, then Haryana can take care of Delhi too," Khattar said on July 13.

The chief minister was interacting with reporters in Gurgaon after presiding over the monthly meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee there.

Talking about the ongoing water sharing issues between the national capital and Haryana, Khattar said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is fond of doing political publicity stunts.

Khattar’s comment came hours after Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice chairman Raghav Chadha said that the Haryana government has released 16,000 cusecs of water in the Yamuna from the Hathnikund Barrage in Yamuna Nagar district. Cusec is a unit of flow (especially of water) equal to one cubic foot per second.

He said Haryana released Delhi's legitimate share of water after the DJB moved the Supreme Court and held several rounds of talks with the officials of the neighbouring state.



BIG VICTORY FOR DELHI‼️ After constant pressure from Kejriwal Govt, including a petition in the Supreme Court- BJP's Haryana Govt has been compelled to release 16,000 cusec of water for Delhi. This will bring a huge relief to Delhiites in the upcoming days.- @raghav_chadha pic.twitter.com/IysHAjNuAD — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 13, 2021

Chadha had earlier said Haryana had been withholding 120 MGD (million gallons per day) water belonging to Delhi, which led to a water crisis in the Union Territory. The water utility had on July 11 moved the SC seeking directions to the Haryana government to release Delhi's share of water.

However, Khattar said that Haryana is giving the same amount of water to Delhi as fixed by the apex court.

He further said that whether it is a matter of oxygen requirement during the COVID-19 pandemic or pollution, in every case, Kejriwal blames Haryana, while the reality is that all these problems have been created by them only.

Khattar pointed out that Haryana's requirement of water is no less than Delhi. Haryana has a population of 2.90 crore, Delhi has a population of only two crore. In this way, Haryana needs one and a half times more water as compared to Delhi, he said. The chief minister, however, said that Delhi is being given its share according to the court's orders.

"We get 2,000 cusecs of water from Yamuna, out of which we are giving 1,050 cusecs of water to Delhi", said Khattar. The chief minister alleged that due to the poor system of water management in Delhi, the people of Delhi are facing a water crisis.

In 1996, the apex court had told the Haryana government and other states to share Yamuna's water to ensure that there was no shortage of drinking water in Delhi.

