App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 08:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

'Hafiz ji' comment was pun; video should be shown in entirety: Ravi Shankar Prasad

A day after the BJP targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi for referring to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as 'Masood Azhar ji', the Congress put out a video of Prasad referring Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed as 'Hafiz ji'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Under attack by the opposition over his 'Hafiz ji' comment, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said his one-year-old statement was kind of a pun and it should be seen in its full context of the video, where he had slammed terrorists.

A day after the BJP targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi for referring to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as 'Masood Azhar ji', the Congress put out a video of Prasad referring Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed as 'Hafiz ji'.

Speaking at a Times Network event here, Prasad said, "You have to show that one-year-old video of mine in its entirety. The day we exposed Hafiz Saeed in our press conference... and showed video of that terrorist and killer. I said it in 'vyang' (satire). I say they are murderers and killers and terrorist and we will continue to expose them...It was kind of pun".

When asked about his statement being described as a pun while the remark by Gandhi becoming a subject of BJP's attack, Prasad said that his remark should be seen in the totality.

related news

"I would earnestly request... please show my entire press conference of that day, then you will see how belligerent and blistering I was against the terrorists," Prasad, who is in charge of IT and Law ministries, said.

"Show that video... Our commitment to India, and commitment to fight against terrorism is complete. We don't make a political bargain of it. It is our commitment that India should become a global power in the fight against terrorism and also in the field of economic, digital and other sectors," he said.

On Monday, Prasad criticised Gandhi for calling Masood Azhar "ji". "Come on Rahul Gandhi Ji! Earlier it were the likes of Digvijay Ji who called Osama Ji and Hafiz Saeed Sahab. Now you are saying Masood Azhar Ji. What is happening to Congress Party?," Prasad had tweeted.

On Tuesday, Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi shared a video of the minister referring to terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed as "Hafiz ji". At the event Tuesday, Prasad continued his attack on Gandhi and the Congress party.

"When evidence is being sought on whether the Balakot attack has happened or not... You are seeking to disbelieve the narrative of India and, wittingly or unwittingly, you are seeking to weaken the morale of forces of India. Surely, those questions will be asked," he said.

Asked about Priyanka Gandhi's statement that BJP was raising useless issue like Balakot when the real issues are unemployment and demonetisation, Prasad said, "This is a question that country should understand. If she says Pulwama is a useless issue, is terrorist attack really a useless issue? That 40 CRPF jawans were killed is that 'fizool' (useless)?".

"Distinction under Modi government is that we have given a clear message to terrorists that if you commit terrorism against India you have to pay the price... After 1971, for the first time our forces crossed border inside Pakistan. That is the message. If Priyanka ji considers that useless what can I say," the minister said.

He said the Indian economy is attracting the biggest FDI in the world and had transformed into the biggest electronics manufacturing hub. "Is it fizool to her?," he quipped.

Prasad said India is rising and emerging as a world power on the back of transformative reforms like GST.

On the issue of demonetisation, he said, "I want to say when such (black money holders) people are caught Congress has a problem".

To a question on the BJP website being down after being hacked, Prasad said the information was wrong and the website was hacked for a few minutes.

Asked when the website will be back, he said: "We are operational".

"There are certain rogue element in the world. It also happened in America for sometime, also in China. There are certain people in Pakistan. We keep fighting that.

"On a national highway there are accidents. Should we stop making national or information highways then? You must fasten your seat belts tight. You must maintain speed limit. Same kind of caution, we have always advised (for digital world)... have proper auditors, routine check ups," he added.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 08:18 am

tags #Hafiz Saeed #India #Politics #Ravi Shankar Prasad

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Stamps from Hyderabad Nizams' Era on First-ever Show

Google Maps, Gmail, Drive And Other Services Witness Brief Outage

Top-ranked Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep Crash Out of Indian Wells

Jio Effect: Airtel Introduces New Rs 398 Prepaid Plan With More Data A ...

Vaughan Urges ODI Favourites England to Play 'Smarter' at World Cup

Bihar Mahagathbandhan Leaders to Thrash Out Seat-Sharing Arrangement T ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Australia's ...

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Lara's Precision: It all Started Playing With Bats Made of Coconut Bra ...

Boeing responds to 737 MAX crisis, shows "full confidence" in its plan ...

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

SP-BSP mahagathbandan may spoil BJP's party in Uttar Pradesh; Congress ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

General Elections 2019: Trends in petrol, diesel prices may upset poll ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trim losses to turn marginally hi ...

Here's why Ridham Desai of Morgan Stanley believes now is a good time ...

Manpasand Beverages continues stellar run, rises 73% in 8 days

SpiceJet shares slide 8% after it grounds Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft

Uttar Pradesh’s missing voters: Agricultural labourers move due to l ...

'No basis' to ground Boeing 737 MAX: US aviation regulator not to susp ...

AAP forced to make Delhi statehood electoral agenda after Congress tur ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Ali Fazal on Milan Talkies: Tigmanshu Dhulia asked me not to keep it s ...

Five things I like about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and two things I ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick propels Juventus into qu ...

Varun Dhawan heads back to UK for Street Dancer after the magnificent ...

Kim Kardashian gets called out by Diet Prada again, this time for copy ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas introduce the newest member, name it ...

Lady Gaga smashes the Internet with her pregnancy tweet

TSeries vs PewDiePie: Aamir Khan is the next Bollywood star to extend ...

Joe Jonas is a Sucker of Nick Jonas' old track Chains and the result i ...

'Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini?' Kareena Kapoor Khan sl ...

Kalank teaser: Is that Kriti Sanon shaking a leg in a song?
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.