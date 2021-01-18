Had you been a man…: Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA threatens woman officer in viral video

Screengrab of viral video of Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot threatening woman officer (Image: twitter/ Anuraag Singh)

A Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA was caught threatening a woman officer on camera in Ratlam district town on January 17.

In a video that has been circulated widely in media, Congress MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot can be heard threatening sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Kamini Thakur.



Cong MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot talks to woman SDM in threatening tone during the anti-farm laws agitation in Ratlam district. Says "You're a woman, had it been a man, I would have held him by the collar and handed over the memorandum." pic.twitter.com/OgFeOBpzSS

Gehlot told her: “You are being spared because you are a woman. Had you been a man, I would have held you by the collar and handed a memo to you.”

The incident took place when Congress leaders had taken out a tractor rally in a show of solidarity with the protesting farmers agitating against the Centre’s new farm reforms.

Gehlot had turned up at the SDM’s office -- with tens of Congress workers flocking him – to submit a memorandum. SDM Kamini Thakur had taken too long to come out and receive the documents, which had angered the Congress leader.

Agitated, he had first told the SDM that all the members of the Congress party had been waiting for her for a long time. Gehlot said: “I represent my constituency. I won the election because people voted for me, but you don’t treat us seriously.”

After the incident came to light, the Bharatiya Janata Party attacked the Congress party for insulting woman officer.

Notably, a few days ago, senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma had drawn criticism from all quarters for his misogynistic comments. He had said: “When girls can reproduce at the age of 15 years, why to raise their marriageable age to 21?”