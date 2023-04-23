English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    H D Kumaraswamy hospitalised, doctors say he is medically stable & recuperating

    The former Karnataka Chief Minister's office said the 63-year old leader, who had been touring tirelessly, was suffering from fever and was advised by doctors to rest.

    PTI
    April 23, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
    File image of H D Kumaraswamy

    File image of H D Kumaraswamy

    JD(S) leader H D Kumarswamy, who has been hospitalised with symptoms of exhaustion and general weakness, is "medically stable and is recuperating", the hospital treating him said on Sunday.

    The former Karnataka Chief Minister's office said the 63-year old leader, who had been touring tirelessly, was suffering from fever and was advised by doctors to rest.

    "Mr H D Kumaraswamy was admitted on April 22, 2023 evening to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road Bengaluru under care of Dr Satyanarayana Mysore. He is admitted with symptoms of exhaustion and generalised weakness," the hospital said in a statement "All relevant medical tests and treatment are being carried out. He is medically stable and is recuperating," it said.

    Kumaraswamy has been travelling extensively campaigning for JD(S) candidates across the state, ahead of May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

    Kumaraswamy has requested JD(S) workers and leaders not to worry, and that he will participate in the election campaign after resting, his office said in a statement.

    Kumaraswamy had undergone heart-related surgery in the past.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #elections #H D Kumaraswamy #Karnataka
    first published: Apr 23, 2023 11:37 am