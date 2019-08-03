App
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2019 03:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Guv assured us no move to repeal Article 35-A, 370; want statement in Parliament: Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah appealed to the people of the state to keep calm and control their emotions and not take any step that may align with the aim of the people with vested interests.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on August 3 said Jammu and Kashmir Governor S P Malik has assured his party that no moves are planned on repealing Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution, or the state's trifurcation.

However, the former J&K chief minister said he wants an assurance on these issues from the Centre in Parliament on Monday.

Abdullah and some of his party colleagues met the Governor Saturday on these issues. "He assured us that there was no movement on (repealing) Article 370 or Article 35A or delimitation (of constituencies in the state)," he told reporters here.

Abdullah said he has asked his party MPs to move a motion in Parliament on Monday seeking a statement from the Union government on the situation that has developed in Jammu and kashmir over the past few weeks.

"We want the government make a statement on situation in the state in the Parliament," he said.

Abdullah appealed to the people of the state to keep calm and control their emotions and not take any step that may align with the aim of the people with vested interests.

First Published on Aug 3, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #Article 35A #Article 370 #India #Politics

