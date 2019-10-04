App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 02:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Guru Ravidas temple: SC asks parties to come back to it with amicable solution for alternate site

The temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority following the court's direction.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on October 4 asked the parties involved in a plea seeking permission to rebuild the Guru Ravidas temple in Delhi's Tughlaqabad forest area to come back to it with an amicable solution on a better location for the temple.

The top court said it respects everybody's sentiments but the law has to be followed.

Close

A bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and S Ravindra Bhat said Attorney General K K Venugopal is also appearing in the case and all parties can hold discussion to find an amicable solution on a better location where the temple can be built.

"You find an amicable solution and come back to us. Any day we can pass the order. We respect the sentiments of everybody on the earth but we have to follow the law," the bench said.

It posted the matter for further hearing on October 18.

First Published on Oct 4, 2019 02:20 pm

tags #India #Politics

