you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 07:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Guru Nanak Dev birth anniversary: Delhi govt decides to lift odd-even rule on November 11-12

Originally, the government had announced the odd-even scheme between November 4 and November 15 to fight air pollution. It is effective between 8 am and 8 pm.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

There will be no odd-even restrictions on vehicles on November 11-12 in Delhi to ensure hassle-free commute on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

The decision has been taken so that there is no disturbance in celebrations of the Sikhism founder's birth anniversary, Kejriwal said at a press conference

"Several Sikh organisations had met me and demanded that odd-even rules be lifted for November 11 and 12. Thousands of people participate in several programmes on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary.

"In view of this, the Delhi government has decided that there will be no odd-even restrictions on vehicles on November 11-12," the chief minister said.

The government maintains that due to odd-even rule, nearly 15 lakh of the total 30 lakh vehicles remain off the road everyday.

On Friday, a total of 293 challans were issued by teams of traffic police (158), transport (94) and revenue (41) departments till 2 pm.

On November 4, the first day of odd-even road rationing scheme, Kejriwal had termed the exercise as "successful".

However, the BJP has termed the scheme as an "election stunt" by the Aam Aadmi Party government which was causing harassment to the people.

Two thousand civil defence volunteers, 465 teams of the Delhi traffic police, revenue and transport departments were deployed on the first day of scheme which will end of November 15.

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 07:02 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Guru Nanak Dev birth anniversary #India #odd-even

