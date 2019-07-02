Gurdaspur BJP MP Sunny Deol appoints screenwriter as 'representative', sparks furore

Sunny Deol, the newly-elected BJP Member of Parliament (MP) from Gurdaspur in Punjab, came under fire on July 2 after he appointed a "representative" for his constituency.

A statement issued under the letterhead of the Gurdaspur MP stated that Gurpreet Singh Palheri, reportedly a screenwriter, has been appointed as Deol's representative "to attend meetings and follow important matters pertaining to my Parliamentary constituency... with concerned authorities."

The ruling Congress party in Punjab called the move a "betrayal" of the voters' mandate.

"Sunny Deol has betrayed the voters of Gurdaspur constituency by appointing a representative… How can an MP appoint his representative? Voters have elected Sunny Deol as MP, not his representative," Punjab Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa told The Indian Express.

On his part, Gurpreet Singh said that he is not replacing Deol, but has joined as his personal assistant (PA). "I, along with other BJP leaders, will sit in the official meetings in the absence of the MP," Singh said, according to the report.

"I will take a break from my film career to concentrate on the problems of Gurdaspur. People have high hopes from Sunny Deol and we want to meet those hopes. I am not quitting my movie career, but I will concentrate more on the constituency," Singh added.

The local BJP leadership, however, is not too happy with the appointment of a "non-political" person as Deol's representative.

"Sunny Deol's election campaign was never in the hands of local leadership. We thought that Sunny Deol will coordinate with local leadership after becoming MP but now he has appointed someone from the film-line as his representative," a BJP leader from Gurdaspur told the newspaper.

"Deol must understand that movies and politics are two different things and a non-political person cannot be a good representative of him in the constituency," the leader added.